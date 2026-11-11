IPL 2027: Who will lead MI after Hardik Pandya trade?
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) are in no hurry to appoint a new captain for the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The five-time champions announced the same after trading Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been brought in as part of the exchange. This leaves MI with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav as potential captaincy candidates.
Strategic approach
MI's official statement regarding captaincy
In its official statement, MI said, "As Mumbai Indians look ahead to the upcoming season, the franchise will take a considered approach to evaluating its captaincy options."
The team stressed that an announcement regarding the captaincy will be made at the appropriate time.
This strategic approach puts leadership at the center of MI's plans for the upcoming retention deadline on November 17 and subsequent auction planning ahead of the mini-auction happening in Goa on December 16.
Team changes
Key details of the trade
Pandya's exit marks the end of a long association with MI, during which he established himself as one of the most prolific all-rounders in T20 cricket.
He played a major role in four title-winning campaigns before leaving for Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2022.
Meanwhile, Arshdeep moves to MI after an eight-season stint at PBKS, where he took all of his 111 IPL wickets in 96 games.
New addition
MI welcome Arshdeep to their squad
MI welcomed Arshdeep to their squad, saying his arrival adds an exciting dimension to their bowling attack.
"One of the world's leading fast bowlers, Arshdeep brings valuable international experience and a proven ability to deliver across conditions and match situations," MI said in its official statement.
The team added that his skill, competitive spirit, and energy will add further strength and versatility to the Mumbai Indians bowling attack.
Leadership
Who are the potential leadership candidates?
Earlier this month, it was reported that Rohit Sharma is set to take back the MI leadership.
While the five-time title-winning skipper remains the frontrunner to reclaim the helm, the franchise also has other strong contenders.
These include Suryakumar Yadav, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, and young batting talent Tilak Varma as a long-term option.