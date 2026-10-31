Will Rohit Sharma return as MI captain in IPL 2027?
What's the story
Rohit Sharma could be returning as the captain of Mumbai Indians (MI) for IPL 2027, with Tilak Varma likely to be his deputy, as per Times of India. The development comes as Hardik Pandya, who replaced Rohit as captain in 2024, is set to be traded to another franchise. If the 39-year-old Rohit takes over the reins again, he won't be able to play as an Impact Player, like he did in the last two seasons.
Coaching changes
Major revamp in MI's coaching staff
Mumbai Indians have announced a major revamp of their coaching staff, with Kieron Pollard as the new head coach.
Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has been appointed as batting coach while T Dilip, former India fielding coach, will head the fielding department.
Both T Dilip and other members of the new support staff have strong ties with Rohit which further fuels speculation about his return to captaincy in IPL 2027.
New additions
Other appointments in MI's coaching staff
Along with Uthappa and Dilip, MI has also roped in former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan as bowling coach and Dhawal Kulkarni as development bowling coach.
Kulkarni will have a year-round role aimed at player development and strengthening the franchise's talent pool.
These appointments are seen as part of MI's strategy to end their six-year title drought after finishing ninth in 2026.
Upcoming challenges
Retentions and auction strategy on Pollard's agenda
The new coaching staff's first job will be to finalize retentions ahead of the mini-auction for IPL 2027, which is scheduled for December 16 in Goa.
Pollard and his team will also have to devise their auction strategy as MI looks to rebuild after a disappointing showing in the previous season.
The franchise last lifted the IPL trophy in 2020.
Honors
Five IPL honors as MI's captain
Rohit has led MI to five IPL finals, winning all five.
He has won the trophy in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 respectively.
Three of MI's IPL wins have come by beating Chennai Super Kings in the final.
As per Cricinfo, Rohit managed MI in 158 IPL matches. He claimed 87 wins and 67 losses, besides tying four matches.