Will Rohit Sharma return as MI captain in IPL 2027?

Mumbai Indians have announced a major revamp of their coaching staff, with Kieron Pollard as the new head coach.

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has been appointed as batting coach while T Dilip, former India fielding coach, will head the fielding department.

Both T Dilip and other members of the new support staff have strong ties with Rohit which further fuels speculation about his return to captaincy in IPL 2027.