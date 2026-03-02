Oil-sensitive stocks decline as Brent Crude jumps on US-Iran war

Asian Paints and JK Tyre were among the major losers in the Indian stock market on Monday. The companies' shares fell by 3% and 5.63%, respectively. The decline was largely attributed to a sharp rise in crude oil prices amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude jumped over 6% to around $77-78 per barrel after briefly topping $82 earlier in global trade, amid deepening US-Israel and Iran conflict.

Market impact Paint and tire stocks take a hit The surge in crude oil prices has raised concerns over input costs, inflation, and margin pressure for paint manufacturers. Asian Paints shares fell 2.87% to ₹2,307.9 while Berger Paints declined 2.13% and Kansai Nerolac dropped 3.62%. Tire stocks also took a hit with JK Tire plunging 5.63%, CEAT down by 2.56%, and Apollo Tyres falling by nearly 2%.

Company challenges State-run oil marketing companies also witness heavy selling State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) also witnessed heavy selling. Indian Oil Corporation's shares slumped 4.26%, Bharat Petroleum fell by 2.93%, and Hindustan Petroleum declined by 2.45%. OMCs are at risk of higher crude procurement costs and margin strain if retail fuel prices aren't adjusted accordingly. The market usually discounts earnings uncertainty in such scenarios, especially amid persistent geopolitical risks like the current US-Israel-Iran conflict.

Geopolitical significance Traders are closely watching the situation in Strait of Hormuz Traders are closely watching the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial chokepoint for global oil supplies. The area has been marred by military tensions, with shipping activity slowing down significantly. Jorge Leon from Rystad Energy warned that unless de-escalation signals emerge swiftly, markets could see a "significant upward repricing of oil."

