Oil slips as traders watch Strait of Hormuz reopening talks

Oil prices slipped this Friday as traders watched negotiations over the Strait of Hormuz, a key route that investors were seeing signs that Gulf states and Iran were nearing a temporary agreement to reopen.

This strait used to carry about 20% of the world's oil and gas shipments.

Brent crude dropped to $81.74 per barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate fell to $76.63, despite oil futures closing more than $3 a barrel higher on Thursday when Iran began considering legislation that would bar US and Israeli vessels from the Strait of Hormuz.