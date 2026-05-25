Oil slips as US Iran talks raise Strait reopening hopes

Talks hit nuclear and asset hurdles

Talks are moving forward but still have big hurdles, mainly around Iran's nuclear program and frozen assets.

President Trump called discussions "negotiations were proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner" but warned things could get tense if they fall apart.

The strait has been a flashpoint since the escalation of the conflict in late February, causing lots of price swings and uncertainty, so everyone's watching closely to see if a deal will bring some much-needed stability.