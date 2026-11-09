Oil slips below $98 as Trump signals restraint on Iran

The recent fall in crude prices from a six-month high at the end of October is mainly due to the US midterm elections.

A Democratic victory has led traders to believe that the US-Iran conflict may not escalate further, which has significantly impacted oil prices.

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the US is "highly unlikely" to go back to war with Iran, as long as talks make headway on Tehran's nuclear facilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.