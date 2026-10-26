Oil slips just over 1% as WTI $101.5 Brent $115.1

Crude oil prices slipped just over 1% on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, taking a breather from their near six-month highs.

Even with this dip, prices are still pretty steep: WTI is at $101.5 a barrel and Brent at $115.1 a barrel.

The main reasons? Ongoing global tensions are keeping supplies tight, and everyone's waiting to see what the US Federal Reserve decides next, since its moves could shake up prices again.