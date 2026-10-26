Oil slips just over 1% as WTI $101.5 Brent $115.1
Crude oil prices slipped just over 1% on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, taking a breather from their near six-month highs.
Even with this dip, prices are still pretty steep: WTI is at $101.5 a barrel and Brent at $115.1 a barrel.
The main reasons? Ongoing global tensions are keeping supplies tight, and everyone's waiting to see what the US Federal Reserve decides next, since its moves could shake up prices again.
Houthi attacks target Saudi oil facilities
Recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure have everyone talking about energy security.
Over the weekend, Saudi forces intercepted more missiles and drones aimed at their facilities.
With added risks in key shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz, markets are extra jumpy right now.
Traders are watching US inventory numbers closely to get a sense of where things might head next.