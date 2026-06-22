Oil tops $81 after Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz again
What's the story
Oil prices surged on Monday after Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a major chokepoint for global energy trade. The move comes amid Israeli attacks on Lebanon and has raised fresh concerns over energy supplies and overshadowed US-Iran peace talks. Brent crude futures for September delivery gained 1.24% to $81.04 per barrel in early Asian trading, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for August rose 2.53% to $77.77 per barrel.
Diplomatic developments
Diplomatic efforts overshadowed by military threats
The price surge comes after a weekend of mixed signals from both sides. US Vice President JD Vance met Iranian officials on Sunday, marking the first direct talks since an April ceasefire was extended for another 60 days to facilitate broader peace negotiations. However, these diplomatic efforts were quickly overshadowed by renewed tensions as US President Donald Trump warned of potential military action against Iran if negotiations failed.
Market impact
Shipping markets rattled by tensions
The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has already rattled shipping markets and energy traders. According to shipping analytics firm Kpler, only five vessels transited through the strait on Sunday, a sharp decline from 26 ships a day earlier. The vessels included three Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) carrying some 2 million barrels each of Saudi crude oil and fuel oil, one of which was reportedly headed for Japan.
Strategic importance
Importance of the Strait of Hormuz
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints, accounting for about a fifth of global oil consumption and a significant portion of liquefied natural gas exports. Any disruption in traffic through this narrow waterway can trigger fears of supply shortages and higher energy prices worldwide. Despite Iran's claims, the US military maintained that commercial vessels continued to operate in the region.
Export adjustments
Gulf producers adjust export arrangements
The uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz has prompted Gulf producers to adjust their export arrangements. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) and Kuwait Petroleum Corp have reportedly issued tenders giving buyers the option to load crude either inside or outside this critical chokepoint. This move is aimed at providing flexibility in case disruptions intensify further down the line.