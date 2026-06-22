Oil tops $81 after Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz again

Market impact

Shipping markets rattled by tensions

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has already rattled shipping markets and energy traders. According to shipping analytics firm Kpler, only five vessels transited through the strait on Sunday, a sharp decline from 26 ships a day earlier. The vessels included three Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) carrying some 2 million barrels each of Saudi crude oil and fuel oil, one of which was reportedly headed for Japan.