Oister Global launches ₹600 cr deeptech fund backing Indian scaleups

The main goal? To help these companies ramp up production and go big with their products. The fund runs for six years (with an option for two more).

As co-founder and co-CEO Sandeep Sinha puts it, deeptech startups face unique financial challenges compared to software companies.

Co-founder and co-CEO Rohit Bhayana also pointed out there's a real funding gap when it comes to turning great tech into real businesses, a gap this fund hopes to close.

Investor interest in Indian deeptech is on the rise, with nearly $3 billion invested across 189 deals last year, even if only a few make it all the way to late-stage funding.