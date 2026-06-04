Ola Electric raises 500cr in QIP with 780cr in bids
Business
Ola Electric just scored ₹500 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), and demand was so high it got bids worth ₹780 crore, oversubscribed by 56%.
The fresh funds will help pay off debts and fuel the company's growth plans.
Big names like Goldman Sachs and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund jumped in as investors.
Ola Electric posts 500cr Q4 loss
This is Ola Electric's first major fundraising.
While they posted a net loss of ₹500 crore in Q4 FY2026, that's actually an improvement over last year.
Revenue took a hit, dropping to ₹265 crore, but this new capital is set to strengthen their position in the competitive electric two-wheeler market.