Ola Electric shares hit all-time low: What's the reason?

Ola Electric Mobility 's shares plummeted over 7% today to an all-time low of ₹28.81, following the company's disappointing Q3 results. The company's revenue for the December quarter stood at ₹470 crore, a massive 55% decline from ₹1,045 crore in the same period last year. The firm also reported a loss of ₹487 crore for this period.

Reaction Emkay Global downgrades stock rating The disappointing Q3 performance has led Emkay Global to downgrade Ola Electric's stock rating from 'buy' to 'sell.' The brokerage firm also slashed its target price for the stock by a whopping 60%, from ₹50 per share to just ₹20. This drastic revision indicates a potential downside of over 35% from the stock's previous closing price of ₹30.89 per share.

Strategic shift Focus shifts to increasing installed capacity Ola Electric's founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal revealed that the company has completed its major investment phase. He said that the firm will now focus on increasing its installed capacity and addressing service execution issues. Despite the disappointing Q3 results, Emkay Global noted that the underlying electric two-wheeler theme remains strong with healthy growth in the industry.

Advertisement