Ola Electric shares rally 33% this month on March sales

Ola slashes ₹60,000 off Roadster X+

To keep the momentum going, Ola slashed ₹60,000 off its Roadster X+ bike and rolled out same-day servicing for most of its vehicles, moves powered by its growing Gigafactory and new battery tech.

Still, even with these gains, the stock is down a huge 81% from its all-time high of ₹157.40, so there's plenty of ground left to cover.