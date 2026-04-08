Ola Electric shares rally 33% this month on March sales
Business
Ola Electric's stock just bounced up 33% this month, closing at ₹30.27 on Wednesday.
That's a nice comeback after tumbling from ₹57 to just ₹22.80 over the last six months, and hitting a record low of ₹22.25.
The boost is thanks to a big spike in sales: Ola registered 10,117 vehicles in March, up 150% compared to last year.
Ola slashes ₹60,000 off Roadster X+
To keep the momentum going, Ola slashed ₹60,000 off its Roadster X+ bike and rolled out same-day servicing for most of its vehicles, moves powered by its growing Gigafactory and new battery tech.
Still, even with these gains, the stock is down a huge 81% from its all-time high of ₹157.40, so there's plenty of ground left to cover.