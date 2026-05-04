Ola Electric shares rise over 3% while market shrinks 22%+
Business
Ola Electric's shares got a nice over 3% boost after the company reported a 20% jump in April registrations, up to 12,166 units from March's 10,133.
What's wild is that while Ola was growing, the rest of the electric two-wheeler market actually shrank by more than 22% during the same month.
Ola Electric credits 4680 Bharat cells
Ola was the only major brand to see real growth in April 2026. The company credits this to smoother operations and rolling out its affordable new 4680 Bharat Cells.
With fuel prices hovering around $111 a barrel, it seems more people are looking for budget-friendly ways to get around, and Ola is riding that wave.