Ola Electric stock rebounds 70% in April on rising registrations
Business
Ola Electric's stock made a strong comeback this April, climbing 70% after losing most of its value over the past six months.
The big turnaround comes as more people started buying their scooters again: registrations shot up from just under 4,000 in February to over 10,000 in March.
Ola cuts ₹60,000 off Roadster 9.1
To win back buyers, Ola slashed ₹60,000 off the Roadster 9.1 and improved servicing, now handling most repairs the same day.
Still, experts say it won't be easy for Ola to turn a profit with rivals like Bajaj and TVS stepping up their EV game.
Keep an eye on sales in the next couple of months to see if this rebound sticks.