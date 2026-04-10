Ola Electric stock rebounds 70% in April on rising registrations

Ola cuts ₹60,000 off Roadster 9.1

To win back buyers, Ola slashed ₹60,000 off the Roadster 9.1 and improved servicing, now handling most repairs the same day.

Still, experts say it won't be easy for Ola to turn a profit with rivals like Bajaj and TVS stepping up their EV game.

Keep an eye on sales in the next couple of months to see if this rebound sticks.