Ola Electric to close 450 stores amid falling sales Business Feb 23, 2026

Ola Electric is scaling back its stores from 700 to 550 by March 2026, after once peaking at 4,000.

This reset is all about cutting costs and staying sustainable as EV sales slow down.

In the latest quarter, revenue fell by more than half, deliveries dropped 61%, and market share slid from about 6.3% in January to about 4.2% in the first 18 days of February.