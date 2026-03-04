Ola Electric to raise ₹1,500 crore for battery business expansion

Ola Shakti home battery system set to start deliveries soon

Best known for its electric two-wheelers, Ola Electric is now betting big on energy tech with its own 4680 Bharat cells.

They recently launched the Ola Shakti home battery system—started deliveries in January 2026—and are aiming for up to ₹2,000 crore annual revenue from this segment by FY2026-27 (year ending March 31, 2027).