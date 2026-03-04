Ola Electric to raise ₹1,500 crore for battery business expansion
Ola Electric just got the green light from shareholders to raise ₹1,500 crore for expanding its battery business.
The money will go into building better battery cells, growing their energy storage systems (BESS), improving after-sales support, and rolling out new products.
Ola Shakti home battery system set to start deliveries soon
Best known for its electric two-wheelers, Ola Electric is now betting big on energy tech with its own 4680 Bharat cells.
They recently launched the Ola Shakti home battery system—started deliveries in January 2026—and are aiming for up to ₹2,000 crore annual revenue from this segment by FY2026-27 (year ending March 31, 2027).
Ola's financials and future plans
Ola's also working on commercial BESS ranging from 100 kWh to 5 MWh and ramping up Gigafactory cell capacity to a massive 20 GWh by FY2026-27 (by March 31, 2027).
While revenue dipped by half in Q2 FY2025-26 (July-September 2025) and losses hit ₹418 crore, Ola plans to deploy the newly approved ~₹1,500 crore to ramp up cell capacity, BESS, after-sales and product development.