Ola Electric trims losses to 336cr while revenue climbs QoQ
Business
Ola Electric trimmed its losses to ₹336 crore this quarter, down from ₹428 crore last year, thanks to smarter cost-cutting and restructuring moves.
While revenue dropped 45% year-over-year to ₹455 crore, the company managed a 72% jump compared with the previous quarter, showing signs of a turnaround.
Ola Electric deliveries at 39,192
Ola nearly doubled its deliveries, sending out 39,192 units in Q1 FY27 versus 20,256 last quarter.
Registrations soared by 97%, pushing Ola's market share up from 5.1% to 8.4%.
That's way ahead of the overall electric two-wheeler market growth of just 17%.