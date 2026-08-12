Ola Electric wins 2-year PLI extension, could unlock 7240 cr

Ola was supposed to invest ₹225 crore per GWh for 20 GWh of battery capacity in two years but missed that deadline.

Right now, they've got 2.5 GWh installed and another 3.5 GWh on the way. The plan is to hit 6 GWh by the end of this quarter, well ahead of the new December 2026 target.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of Ola Electric, sounds confident about making full use of those incentives, which start rolling out quarterly from next quarter.