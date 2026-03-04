Ola Electric's market value drops 80% since peak Business Mar 04, 2026

Ola Electric, once leading India's EV scene, just had its worst sales month in four years—only 3,968 scooters sold in February 2026.

Their market share crashed from 35.5% in 2024 to just 3.5%, dropping them out of the top five to sixth place after being overtaken by Greaves Electric Mobility (Ampere), with the top five being TVS, Bajaj, Ather, Hero MotoCorp, and Greaves/Ampere.