Ola Group renews Bengaluru lease at Prestige RMZ Star Tech Business Jun 29, 2026

Ola Group is sticking around Bengaluru for at least five more years, renewing its lease for a massive 427,000 square feet at Prestige RMZ Star Tech.

The new deal kicks in from October 2025, with rent set at ₹103.5 per square foot per month and a 15% bump after three years.

The agreement was officially signed earlier this May.