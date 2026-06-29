Ola Group renews Bengaluru lease at Prestige RMZ Star Tech
Business
Ola Group is sticking around Bengaluru for at least five more years, renewing its lease for a massive 427,000 square feet at Prestige RMZ Star Tech.
The new deal kicks in from October 2025, with rent set at ₹103.5 per square foot per month and a 15% bump after three years.
The agreement was officially signed earlier this May.
Ola Electric 168,000-sqft ANI Technologies 259,000-sqft
Ola Electric will use 168,000 square feet across three floors, while ANI Technologies (the folks behind Ola Cabs) takes up 259,000 square feet over six floors, both putting down hefty security deposits too.