Ola now allows non-AC rides on its cabs in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:12 pm Dec 02, 202508:12 pm

Ola Consumer has launched a new non-AC ride category across India, making it the first company in the country to do so on a large scale. The move is aimed at providing more options to customers and catering to different price points and daily travel needs. The company said this initiative is part of its mission to make mobility in India more inclusive for everyone.