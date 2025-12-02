Ola now allows non-AC rides on its cabs in India
What's the story
Ola Consumer has launched a new non-AC ride category across India, making it the first company in the country to do so on a large scale. The move is aimed at providing more options to customers and catering to different price points and daily travel needs. The company said this initiative is part of its mission to make mobility in India more inclusive for everyone.
Dual advantage
New category to benefit drivers and riders
The new non-AC ride category will benefit both drivers and riders. It gives drivers more opportunities by connecting them with a wider range of riders who prefer budget-friendly fares. Ola said this could help improve cost efficiency and increase take-home earnings for drivers, especially with reduced AC usage and lower fuel load.
Earnings boost
Ola's 0% commission model complements new ride category
The launch of the non-AC ride category comes after Ola's industry-first 0% commission model. This initiative allows over a million driver partners to keep 100% of their fare earnings without any limits on rides or income. The new ride category covers autos, bikes, and cabs, providing unlimited earning potential for these driver partners.