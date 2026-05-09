Ola Cabs' losses in FY25 surge to ₹662.4cr

Ola Cabs , one of India's leading ride-hailing services, has reported a massive increase in its consolidated losses for the financial year 2024-25. The company's net loss widened to ₹662.4 crore from ₹328.7 crore in FY24, according to a regulatory filing accessed by Tofler. This sharp rise in losses is mainly attributed to a major drop in sales during the fiscal year.

Revenue drop Revenue plummets by over 40% Ola Cabs's consolidated revenue also took a major hit, plummeting by some 42% to ₹1,170.9 crore in FY25 from ₹2,011.9 crore in FY24. The company's service sales revenue fell by about 38% to ₹1,147.9 crore from ₹1,854.4 crore on a YoY basis. Product sales also witnessed a major decline of nearly two-thirds to only ₹90 lakh in FY25 from ₹2.8 crore in FY24.

Cost-cutting measures Ola cuts employee expenses In light of the financial downturn, Ola Cabs has cut its employee expenses by over a third to ₹205.2 crore in FY25 from ₹333.8 crore in the previous fiscal year. According to Tofler's analysis, the company's net worth has nearly halved to ₹2,025.3 crore in FY25 from ₹3,991.27 crore in FY24. On a standalone basis, Ola Cabs's loss also widened significantly during this period.

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