Om Freight Forwarders's IPO oversubscribed 3.58 times
Om Freight Forwarders's IPO wrapped up on September 29, 2025, with demand outpacing supply—bids came in for 2.83 crore shares versus just 79.17 lakh on offer, making it oversubscribed by 3.58 times.
Non-institutional investors showed the most excitement, subscribing at 6.75 times (and an even higher 7.28 times for bids between ₹2L and ₹10L).
Qualified institutional buyers also joined in at nearly 4 times subscription, while retail investors subscribed at about 2.5 times.
What does the company do?
The company is a major player in third-party logistics across India—think international freight forwarding, customs clearance, vessel agency services, and warehousing.
They work with industries from minerals to FMCG.
Issue details
The IPO price range was set at ₹128-135 per share (minimum lot: 111 shares), and it's closing today with listings expected soon on BSE and NSE.
Funds raised will help buy new commercial vehicles and support general business needs.
Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is managing the issue; Bigshare Services is handling registrations.