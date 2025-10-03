Om Freight Forwarders's IPO oversubscribed 3.58 times Business Oct 03, 2025

Om Freight Forwarders's IPO wrapped up on September 29, 2025, with demand outpacing supply—bids came in for 2.83 crore shares versus just 79.17 lakh on offer, making it oversubscribed by 3.58 times.

Non-institutional investors showed the most excitement, subscribing at 6.75 times (and an even higher 7.28 times for bids between ₹2L and ₹10L).

Qualified institutional buyers also joined in at nearly 4 times subscription, while retail investors subscribed at about 2.5 times.