Om Power Transmission shares debut 6% above IPO at ₹186
Business
Om Power Transmission kicked off its stock market journey with a bang.
Shares opened 6% higher than the IPO price at ₹186 on the NSE, and also saw a solid start on the BSE.
This strong debut easily beat predictions, which had only expected a tiny listing gain.
Om Power Transmission IPO oversubscribed 3.33x
The ₹150 crore IPO was open from April 9-13 and attracted big interest. It was oversubscribed 3.33 times overall. Noninstitutional investors were especially keen, subscribing over seven times their allotted shares.
After listing, Om Power Transmission's market cap stood at ₹620 crore, signaling plenty of confidence in the company's future in India's power sector.