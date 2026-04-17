Om Power Transmission shares debut 6% above IPO at ₹186

Om Power Transmission IPO oversubscribed 3.33x

The ₹150 crore IPO was open from April 9-13 and attracted big interest. It was oversubscribed 3.33 times overall. Noninstitutional investors were especially keen, subscribing over seven times their allotted shares.

After listing, Om Power Transmission's market cap stood at ₹620 crore, signaling plenty of confidence in the company's future in India's power sector.