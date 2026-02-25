Omnitech Engineering's IPO opens to tepid response: Details
Omnitech Engineering's IPO opened Wednesday, February 25, 2026 and got a muted response, with only 8% of shares subscribed by Wednesday, February 25, 2026 (end of the first day, 15.6 lakh bids out of 1.89 crore shares).
The offer includes ₹418 crore in new shares and ₹165 crore in shares sold by existing holders, priced at ₹216-₹227 each.
Who are they?
Omnitech Engineering, based in Rajkot, makes high-precision parts for sectors like energy, automation, and industry.
Their client list features big names like Halliburton and Suzlon.
At the top price band, the company was valued at ₹2,807 crore before the IPO.
GMP at ₹5; anchor investors picked up ₹174 crore
Investor interest varied: retail and non-institutional segments barely moved the needle, while qualified institutional buyers showed slightly more interest; meanwhile, employees actually oversubscribed their quota—showing some internal optimism.
The IPO's gray market premium is just ₹5 (about a 2% bump), with listing expected on March 5 after allotments on March 2.
Anchor investors already picked up ₹174 crore worth of shares.