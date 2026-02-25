Omnitech Engineering's IPO opens to tepid response: Details Business Feb 25, 2026

Omnitech Engineering's IPO opened Wednesday, February 25, 2026 and got a muted response, with only 8% of shares subscribed by Wednesday, February 25, 2026 (end of the first day, 15.6 lakh bids out of 1.89 crore shares).

The offer includes ₹418 crore in new shares and ₹165 crore in shares sold by existing holders, priced at ₹216-₹227 each.