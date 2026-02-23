Omnitech Engineering's ₹583cr IPO to open on February 25, 2026

The IPO features a fresh issue of 1,84,14,096 shares (₹418cr) and an offer-for-sale of 72,68,722 shares (₹165cr). Price band is ₹216-227 per share; minimum investment is 66 shares (about ₹14,982). Subscriptions run from February 25-27, 2026, with anchor bidding on February 24, 2026.

Omnitech makes high-precision parts for safety-critical uses in industries like energy and automation. Big names like Halliburton and Suzlon are among its clients. The company's revenue jumped by 92% in 2025 to ₹342.9cr, while profits more than doubled to ₹43.87cr.

Funds will be used for paying off debt, expanding two facilities, capital expenses, and general corporate needs.

Shares are allocated as not more than 50% of the net offer to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 35% of the net offer to retail individual investors, and not less than 15% of the net offer to non-institutional investors.

Equirus Capital leads the issue; MUFG Intime is registrar.