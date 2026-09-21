On Monday FIIs sold ₹576.20cr while DIIs bought ₹2,797.27cr

On Monday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) switched gears and sold stocks worth ₹576.20 crore, quite a change from last week when they were net outflows of ₹7,619.69 crore overall; they were net buyers only on September 18.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) kept up their buying streak, picking up shares worth ₹2,797.27 crore.

So even with FIIs stepping back, local players are still backing the market.