On Monday FIIs sold ₹576.20cr while DIIs bought ₹2,797.27cr
On Monday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) switched gears and sold stocks worth ₹576.20 crore, quite a change from last week when they were net outflows of ₹7,619.69 crore overall; they were net buyers only on September 18.
Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) kept up their buying streak, picking up shares worth ₹2,797.27 crore.
So even with FIIs stepping back, local players are still backing the market.
Nifty and Sensex close higher
The stock market stayed upbeat: Nifty closed 68 points higher at 23,414 and Sensex jumped 564 points to finish at 74,859.
Big names like Reliance Industries, ITC, and HDFC Bank led the gains.
Some capital market stocks like BSE slipped, while OFSS declined due to debt worries in its parent firm; but overall vibes stayed positive and even pharma stocks managed to rise despite recent regulatory concerns.