On Monday gold slips $16.70 to $4,383.30 and silver rises
Business
Gold slipped a bit on Monday, down $16.70, or 0.38%, from $4,400, while silver managed a small gain at $63.645 an ounce.
Investors are keeping an eye on US interest rates and global tensions.
Just last week, both metals jumped (gold rose 7% and silver nearly 10%) after weak US jobs data made quick rate hikes less likely.
Investors await US inflation report
This week's big focus is the upcoming US inflation report. If prices rise faster than expected, the Federal Reserve might hold off on cutting rates, which could cool demand for gold and silver.
Meanwhile, worries about West Asia tensions and rising oil prices are making gold look like a safe bet for cautious investors.