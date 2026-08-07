ONDC hits 500 million transactions, connects over 200,000 merchants
ONDC, the government-backed digital commerce network, just crossed 500 million transactions since its launch.
It started with retail but now includes mobility, public transport, tourism, and financial services.
As of July 2026, the network connects over 200,000 retail merchants and over one million service providers: think ride-hailing drivers and more.
DigiDukaan brings 13,000 kiranas online
ONDC is helping local stores and farmers get online. Over 13,000 kirana shops in Hyderabad and Jaipur are using its digital tools thanks to the DigiDukaan initiative.
In agriculture, more than 800 independent sellers and eight aggregator entities representing over 1,500 Farmer Producer Organizations have joined up.
Plus, logistics support from hyperlocal providers now reaches over 60,000 merchants.
ONDC earmarks ₹277.35 cr MSME team
To support micro and small enterprises, including those owned by women, ONDC has set aside ₹277.35 crore under the MSME TEAM Initiative, a sub-component of the World Bank-supported RAMP program of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, through FY25 to FY27.
The network runs as a not-for-profit to keep things fair for everyone using digital commerce across different sectors.