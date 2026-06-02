ONDC secures ₹220cr from Zoho, Uber, Paytm and BSE Technologies
Business
ONDC (a government-backed digital commerce network) just scored ₹220 crore in fresh funding.
Zoho led the pack with ₹70 crore, while Uber and Paytm chipped in ₹60 crore each, and BSE Technologies added another ₹30 crore.
Uber plans to work with ONDC on multimodal transportation, public transit integrations, and logistics capabilities.
Uber to boost ONDC transit logistics
Uber's investment isn't just about money: it plans to help bring more public transport options and better logistics to the ONDC platform.