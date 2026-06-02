ONDC secures ₹220cr from Zoho, Uber, Paytm and BSE Technologies Business Jun 02, 2026

ONDC (a government-backed digital commerce network) just scored ₹220 crore in fresh funding.

Zoho led the pack with ₹70 crore, while Uber and Paytm chipped in ₹60 crore each, and BSE Technologies added another ₹30 crore.

Uber plans to work with ONDC on multimodal transportation, public transit integrations, and logistics capabilities.