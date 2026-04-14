One 97 Communications majority Indian-owned at 50.3% in March 2026

Mutual funds hold 16.6%, insurers 5.1%

Mutual funds and insurance companies have been ramping up their stakes; mutual funds now own 16.6%, while insurers like Tata AIA Life and SBI Life together hold 5.1%.

The boost comes after Paytm reported a ₹225 crore net profit and 20% revenue growth in the December quarter, earning positive reviews from brokerages who credit better monetization in merchant payments and lending.