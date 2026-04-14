One 97 Communications majority Indian-owned at 50.3% in March 2026
Business
Paytm's parent company, One 97 Communications Ltd, is now majority Indian-owned, with domestic investors holding 50.3% of shares as of March 2026.
This marks a big moment for India's fintech scene, showing rising trust from local investors and domestic institutional investors' stake hit a record 23.1% this quarter, up 2.8% points sequentially.
Mutual funds hold 16.6%, insurers 5.1%
Mutual funds and insurance companies have been ramping up their stakes; mutual funds now own 16.6%, while insurers like Tata AIA Life and SBI Life together hold 5.1%.
The boost comes after Paytm reported a ₹225 crore net profit and 20% revenue growth in the December quarter, earning positive reviews from brokerages who credit better monetization in merchant payments and lending.