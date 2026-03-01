One97 Communications posts 20% Q3 FY26 revenue ₹2,194cr, shares fall

Gaming subsidiary receives ₹142cr waiver

On the same day, the company informed exchanges that its gaming subsidiary received a waiver of approximately ₹142 crore, including accrued interest, after shutting down real money games due to new rules, the company said the waiver is not expected to have any adverse financial impact.

Even with changing regulations and some ups and downs in the market, Paytm is holding steady as the company's payments and financial services showed strong growth.