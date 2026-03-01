One97 Communications posts 20% Q3 FY26 revenue ₹2,194cr, shares fall
Paytm's parent company, One 97 Communications, just reported a solid 20% jump in revenue for Q3 FY2026, reaching ₹2,194 crore, thanks to more people using its payments and financial services.
Still, the market didn't seem impressed: the company's stock closed down over 5% at ₹1,009.80 on March 27.
Gaming subsidiary receives ₹142cr waiver
On the same day, the company informed exchanges that its gaming subsidiary received a waiver of approximately ₹142 crore, including accrued interest, after shutting down real money games due to new rules, the company said the waiver is not expected to have any adverse financial impact.
Even with changing regulations and some ups and downs in the market, Paytm is holding steady as the company's payments and financial services showed strong growth.