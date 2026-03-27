OnePlus expands service network in India, dispelling shutdown rumors Business Mar 27, 2026

OnePlus is gearing up for a big boost to its after-sales service in India, starting April 2026.

The brand will jump from around 400 to more than 600 authorized service centers, now reaching about 500 cities.

This comes just as some were worried about a possible shutdown, so it's OnePlus's way of saying it's here to stay.