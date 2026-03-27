OnePlus expands service network in India, dispelling shutdown rumors
Business
OnePlus is gearing up for a big boost to its after-sales service in India, starting April 2026.
The brand will jump from around 400 to more than 600 authorized service centers, now reaching about 500 cities.
This comes just as some were worried about a possible shutdown, so it's OnePlus's way of saying it's here to stay.
Tapping into OPPO's existing service network
To make this happen, OnePlus will tap into OPPO's existing service network, finally bringing better support to Tier-two and Tier-three cities.
Even though CEO Rubin Liu is stepping down on March 31, the company promises that product development, community activities, warranties, and software updates won't skip a beat.
Despite some rumors about scaling back in India, OnePlus says their operations aren't going anywhere.