OnePlus India's CEO Robin Liu has resigned
What's the story
Robin Liu, the CEO of OnePlus India, has resigned from his position. The decision comes as part of a larger restructuring process within the company's global business operations. Liu is currently serving his notice period while OnePlus is making efforts to retain him. He has already returned to China and will officially leave on March 31.
Impact
Liu's contributions to OnePlus India
Liu joined OnePlus in 2018 and has since played a key role in the company's operations. His exit is seen as a major change for the company, especially considering his contribution to turning around OnePlus when it was on the verge of leaving India due to disputes with retailers. An industry executive said Liu's leadership during that time earned him widespread recognition.
Changes
Reporting changes and OPPO's global restructuring
As part of the ongoing changes, Liu was asked to report to Sky Li, the CEO of Realme. This change comes as the OPPO group restructures its global business to consolidate resources and speed up product development. Also, the smartphone industry is struggling with rising costs and limited supply of components, leading to price hikes.
Strategy
Shift back to online-dominant sales model
Amidst these changes, OnePlus India has decided to switch back to an online-dominant sales model. The move is aimed at cutting down on expenses and retaining margins. The brand has been losing market share to competitors like Vivo and Samsung in the premium segment. Its market share fell to 2.4% in 2025, a decline of nearly 39%, the steepest drop for any brand during this period.