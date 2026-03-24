OnePlus India's CEO Robin Liu has resigned

Robin Liu, the CEO of OnePlus India , has resigned from his position. The decision comes as part of a larger restructuring process within the company's global business operations. Liu is currently serving his notice period while OnePlus is making efforts to retain him. He has already returned to China and will officially leave on March 31.

Impact Liu's contributions to OnePlus India Liu joined OnePlus in 2018 and has since played a key role in the company's operations. His exit is seen as a major change for the company, especially considering his contribution to turning around OnePlus when it was on the verge of leaving India due to disputes with retailers. An industry executive said Liu's leadership during that time earned him widespread recognition.

Changes Reporting changes and OPPO's global restructuring As part of the ongoing changes, Liu was asked to report to Sky Li, the CEO of Realme. This change comes as the OPPO group restructures its global business to consolidate resources and speed up product development. Also, the smartphone industry is struggling with rising costs and limited supply of components, leading to price hikes.

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