OnePlus India pivots to online-first strategy following CEO's exit

OnePlus India has announced a major shift in its business strategy, moving toward a direct-to-consumer (D2C) online-first model. The move is aimed at offering more competitive pricing and expanding its after-sales network significantly. The company plans to increase its authorized service centers from around 400 to over 600 by leveraging OPPO 's existing infrastructure. This development indicates closer alignment with its parent company, OPPO, and follows the recent exit of CEO Robin Liu.

Store closures Shift to online sales OnePlus is planning to shift almost entirely to online sales. The company has asked partner-run exclusive stores across India to shut down. Only three company-owned outlets in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru are likely to remain operational after this transition. Distributors in the general trade channel have also been given a deadline of March 31 as their final billing date.

Billing suspension Pause in billing Modern retail partners have been informed that billing will be paused for several weeks after March 31. Upcoming product launches, including the Nord 6, are likely to be available exclusively on Amazon. The company hopes that its focus on expanding service centers will reassure customers amid these changes in offline retail channels.

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Service support Compliance with service regulations Under government regulations, OnePlus is obligated to provide service support for up to five years even if it shuts down completely. The company plans to meet this obligation through OPPO's service network, minimizing additional investment. In a press statement, OnePlus said the D2C shift is aimed at enhancing engagement with its core base of digital-first consumers while enabling sharper pricing and more India-focused innovation.

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