OnePlus India pivots to online-first strategy following CEO's exit
What's the story
OnePlus India has announced a major shift in its business strategy, moving toward a direct-to-consumer (D2C) online-first model. The move is aimed at offering more competitive pricing and expanding its after-sales network significantly. The company plans to increase its authorized service centers from around 400 to over 600 by leveraging OPPO's existing infrastructure. This development indicates closer alignment with its parent company, OPPO, and follows the recent exit of CEO Robin Liu.
Store closures
Shift to online sales
OnePlus is planning to shift almost entirely to online sales. The company has asked partner-run exclusive stores across India to shut down. Only three company-owned outlets in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru are likely to remain operational after this transition. Distributors in the general trade channel have also been given a deadline of March 31 as their final billing date.
Billing suspension
Pause in billing
Modern retail partners have been informed that billing will be paused for several weeks after March 31. Upcoming product launches, including the Nord 6, are likely to be available exclusively on Amazon. The company hopes that its focus on expanding service centers will reassure customers amid these changes in offline retail channels.
Service support
Compliance with service regulations
Under government regulations, OnePlus is obligated to provide service support for up to five years even if it shuts down completely. The company plans to meet this obligation through OPPO's service network, minimizing additional investment. In a press statement, OnePlus said the D2C shift is aimed at enhancing engagement with its core base of digital-first consumers while enabling sharper pricing and more India-focused innovation.
Market position
Market share and upcoming product launch
Despite the strategic shift, OnePlus India's market share has dropped sharply to 2.4% in 2025 from 3.9% in 2024. The company is set to launch the Nord 6 on April 7, which will be a key test of its new online-first strategy. Industry data shows that OPPO, which owns OnePlus, has also been consolidating operations with Realme as part of a broader restructuring effort focused on online channels.