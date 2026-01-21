OnePlus shutting down? Why the 'flagship killer' faces uncertain future

A recent report by Android Headlines has raised alarms over the future of OnePlus , a brand that once shook the smartphone industry with its innovative "flagship killer" models and customer-driven hype. The publication claims that the company is being "wound down and put on life support" by its parent firm OPPO . This comes despite no official word from either party on such drastic measures.

Warning signs Market performance and internal restructuring hint at troubles The report cites a three-continent investigation and data from four independent analyst firms to back its claims. It also points to a major internal shift in 2021 when OnePlus merged some of its design and research teams with OPPO as part of a larger restructuring effort. Back then, OnePlus had said the move would help share resources and speed up product development while still operating independently.

Sales slump Global shipments and market share decline The report highlights a sharp decline in OnePlus's global shipments, which fell by over 20% in 2024 from some 17 million units to between 13-14 million. The situation is even worse in India and China, two key markets that account for nearly three-fourths of OnePlus's global sales. In India alone, IDC data shows that OnePlus lost a whopping 32.6% of its market share this year, plunging to just 3.9%.

Advertisement

Store closures Retail stores and states cease OnePlus sales The report also notes that around 4,500 retail stores selling OnePlus devices have closed down in the same period. Further, six Indian states have reportedly stopped selling OnePlus phones due to thin profit margins for sellers. In China, the brand failed to meet its growth targets with its market share declining from 2% to 1.6% this year.

Advertisement

Operational cuts Operations in Europe and North America scaled back The report also claims that OnePlus's operations in Europe and North America have been drastically scaled back. It says all major decisions are now made by China, not regional teams. This centralization of power could further hint at the brand's struggles on a global scale.