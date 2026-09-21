ONGC discovers natural gas off Konark in Samudra Manthan campaign
Business
ONGC just found a big pocket of natural gas in the Mahanadi Offshore Basin, not far from Odisha.
The discovery happened at a deepwater well about 43km off Konark, as part of its Samudra Manthan campaign.
Drilled to a target depth of 1,623 meters, the well hit gas at a promising depth.
ONGC may sell gas pending checks
Because the well is close to shore and has shown strong gas flow over the last few days, ONGC could start using (and selling) this gas sooner than usual, pending more checks.
This fits with ONGC's push to boost India's energy supply, backed by a huge investment plan topping ₹30,000 crore this year.