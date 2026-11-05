ONGC profits up 57% ₹15,488.64cr on oil and gas prices
Business
ONGC just posted a big win this quarter, with profits up 57% compared to last year, thanks mostly to higher oil and gas prices.
The company made ₹15,488.64 crore in profit from July to September, even though its production levels stayed about the same.
ONGC half-year earnings almost double YoY
Revenue for the quarter shot up to ₹43,875.15 crore.
While profits dipped a bit from the previous quarter, ONGC's half-year earnings are almost double what they were last year and almost equal to its full-year profit from 2025-26.