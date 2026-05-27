ONGC Q4 profit up 3% to ₹6,649.97cr, shares fall 3.5%
Business
ONGC just dropped its March quarter results and the market wasn't thrilled. Shares slid 3.5% on Wednesday, 27 May.
The company's Q4 net profit was up 3% from last year at ₹6,649.97 crore, but that's a drop from the previous quarter.
Revenue saw a small bump thanks to higher oil and gas prices, but profits took a hit because ONGC had to write off more money for wells that didn't pan out.
ONGC profit down 7.6% on write-offs
For the full year, ONGC's write-off of exploration expenses grew, leading to a 7.6% dip in annual profit (₹32,894.02 crore vs ₹35,610.32 crore last year).
Even with these challenges, ONGC is recommending a final dividend of Re 1 per share for fiscal 2026, pending shareholder approval.