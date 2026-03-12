Online coding platform Replit raises $400 million, hits $9B valuation
Replit, the online coding platform, just raised $400 million in a new funding round led by Georgian Partners, with big names like Andreessen Horowitz and celebrity backers Shaquille O'Neal and Jared Leto joining in.
This latest cash injection has tripled Replit's valuation to $9 billion, up from $3 billion six months earlier.
New funds to help in AI-powered coding push
Founded by Amjad Masad in 2016, Replit lets anyone, from beginners to pros, write, run, and share code right from their browser.
The new funds will help them roll out more features for teams and enterprises, build integrations with other tools, and push into AI-powered coding.
Replit's rapid growth and ambitious revenue targets
Replit now serves tens of millions of users worldwide and is used by 85% of Fortune 500 companies.
Its annual recurring revenue was reported to be about $150 million.
The company is aiming for a cool $1 billion in revenue by the end of 2026, making it one of the fastest-growing software platforms out there right now.