OPEC+ agrees to increase oil production by 547,000 barrels/day

The UAE comes out on top here, getting to boost its output by 300,000 barrels a day—almost a year ahead of schedule for its recovery. Still, OPEC+ says they're ready to pause or reverse these changes if the market gets shaky.

Even with more oil coming in, prices have stayed steady around $70 a barrel.

The group will check in again on September 7 to see how things are going, and all 22 members plan a bigger meeting in November to figure out next steps as global uncertainties continue.