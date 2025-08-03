New taxi app 'Bharat' to challenge Ola, Uber by 2025

The app is set to launch in December

Registered as a Multi-State Sahakari Taxi Cooperative, Bharat brings together groups like the NCDC and skips government stakes for more independence.

They've already signed up 200 drivers across four states and are working on a nationwide app set to launch by December.

With support from tech consultants and IIM Bangalore, they're aiming for a fairer deal for both riders and drivers—definitely one to watch if you use cabs often.