New taxi app 'Bharat' to challenge Ola, Uber by 2025
A new taxi app called "Bharat" is gearing up to hit Indian roads by the end of 2025, hoping to shake up the ride-hailing scene currently ruled by Ola and Uber.
Backed by ₹300 crore from big cooperatives, Bharat says it wants to make rides more affordable for customers while helping drivers earn better.
The app is set to launch in December
Registered as a Multi-State Sahakari Taxi Cooperative, Bharat brings together groups like the NCDC and skips government stakes for more independence.
They've already signed up 200 drivers across four states and are working on a nationwide app set to launch by December.
With support from tech consultants and IIM Bangalore, they're aiming for a fairer deal for both riders and drivers—definitely one to watch if you use cabs often.