OpenAI accuses Musk of 'legal ambush' ahead of trial
What's the story
OpenAI has accused Elon Musk of a "legal ambush" just weeks before a major trial. The tech mogul is suing OpenAI and Microsoft over claims that the former has strayed from its original mission as a research institution. The lawsuit stems from OpenAI's decision to accept billions in funding from Microsoft and transition into a for-profit model.
Damages claimed
Musk is seeking up to $134 billion in damages
Musk is seeking between $79 billion and $134 billion in "wrongful gains" from OpenAI and Microsoft. The amount is largely based on the skyrocketing value of OpenAI since he helped found the start-up with Sam Altman and others in 2015. If awarded, it would be one of the largest court awards in US history.
Trial changes
Musk's lawyers propose major changes to OpenAI's structure
In a recent court filing, Musk's lawyers proposed that any money he wins at trial should go back to OpenAI. They also want the court to reverse OpenAI's transition and supervise its future financings and transactions. Additionally, they have asked for Altman's removal from his roles as CEO and board member of OpenAI.
Allegations
OpenAI accuses Musk of 'legally improper' actions
In response to Musk's recent proposals, OpenAI has accused him of suddenly changing his stance in a "legal ambush" just weeks before the trial. The company claims that these last-minute suggestions are "legally improper and factually unsupported." OpenAI's lawyers argue that Musk's proposed amendment would necessitate different evidence and witnesses than those he endorsed until three days ago.