OpenAI accuses Musk of 'legal ambush' ahead of trial

OpenAI has accused Elon Musk of a "legal ambush" just weeks before a major trial. The tech mogul is suing OpenAI and Microsoft over claims that the former has strayed from its original mission as a research institution. The lawsuit stems from OpenAI's decision to accept billions in funding from Microsoft and transition into a for-profit model.

Damages claimed Musk is seeking up to $134 billion in damages Musk is seeking between $79 billion and $134 billion in "wrongful gains" from OpenAI and Microsoft. The amount is largely based on the skyrocketing value of OpenAI since he helped found the start-up with Sam Altman and others in 2015. If awarded, it would be one of the largest court awards in US history.

Trial changes Musk's lawyers propose major changes to OpenAI's structure In a recent court filing, Musk's lawyers proposed that any money he wins at trial should go back to OpenAI. They also want the court to reverse OpenAI's transition and supervise its future financings and transactions. Additionally, they have asked for Altman's removal from his roles as CEO and board member of OpenAI.

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