OpenAI acquires presentation start-up NextSlide to enhance ChatGPT
What's the story
OpenAI has acquired presentation start-up NextSlide, a move that will bolster the capabilities of ChatGPT. The news was confirmed by Ahmed Beshry, the founder of NextSlide. He described his company's product as one that can transform prompts, notes, documents, or research into a polished and editable presentation. The financial details of the acquisition remain undisclosed.
Shared goals
NextSlide's mission and future under OpenAI
Beshry emphasized that NextSlide's mission was "to make visual communication more accessible and help more people express their ideas clearly."
He added that by joining OpenAI, the team will continue to pursue this same mission.
The integration of NextSlide into OpenAI is expected to yield AI products that facilitate idea creation, communication, and transformation into meaningful work.
Background
Beshry's previous venture and acquisition timeline
Before founding NextSlide, Beshry was a co-founder at Caper AI, a smart cart/cashier-less checkout start-up. The company was acquired by Instacart in the year 2021.
Despite the acquisition news coming "a few months late," as he said on LinkedIn, Beshry is optimistic about the future of his team under OpenAI's umbrella.