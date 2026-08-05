OpenAI and Statsig to pay $3.2 million over hiring bias claims
Business
OpenAI and its subsidiary Statsig are paying $3.2 million to settle claims from the US Justice Department that they made it harder for American job seekers to get hired.
The companies were accused of favoring foreign workers on temporary visas (think paper-only applications, late-night radio ads, and not sharing job openings online).
OpenAI denies wrongdoing, accepts federal monitoring
OpenAI isn't admitting to any wrongdoing but will update its hiring policies and pay $2 million in compensation plus $1.2 million in penalties.
They'll also start training and let the feds monitor their hiring process, a move that's part of a bigger push to keep tech companies fair when it comes to who gets hired.