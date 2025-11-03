Who are forward-deployed engineers, and why AI companies want them

Leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic , are on the lookout for a unique breed of software engineers. These professionals will not only be expected to write code but also to understand customer needs and help them leverage AI tools effectively. The role, known as a forward-deployed engineer, is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after positions in the rapidly growing AI industry.

Job description What do forward-deployed engineers do? Forward-deployed engineers work closely with companies to identify how AI can address their real-world challenges. Rather than developing tech in a lab, these professionals go into offices, factories, or even farms to understand user requirements. OpenAI has already created its own team of forward-deployed engineers and plans to expand it to around 50 by 2025. Anthropic is also scaling up its applied AI team that includes these engineers, expecting it to grow five times larger by year-end.

Market trend Job listings for such roles surge The demand for forward-deployed engineers has skyrocketed, with job listings for such AI roles on Indeed jumping over 800% between January and September this year. This trend highlights the industry's push to make AI products more practical and useful for businesses. These engineers design customized solutions so that AI tools deliver value instead of just sounding impressive.

Industry influence Palantir pioneered the concept The concept of forward-deployed engineers was first introduced by data analytics company Palantir, which has been using this model for nearly two decades. Now, AI start-ups are following suit. Cohere's CEO, Aidan Gomez, said that placing engineers at the start of a client's project helps build trust and ensures the company gets exactly what it needs. Once systems are set up, these engineers step back and let clients take over.