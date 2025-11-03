Who are forward-deployed engineers, and why AI companies want them
What's the story
Leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic, are on the lookout for a unique breed of software engineers. These professionals will not only be expected to write code but also to understand customer needs and help them leverage AI tools effectively. The role, known as a forward-deployed engineer, is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after positions in the rapidly growing AI industry.
Job description
What do forward-deployed engineers do?
Forward-deployed engineers work closely with companies to identify how AI can address their real-world challenges. Rather than developing tech in a lab, these professionals go into offices, factories, or even farms to understand user requirements. OpenAI has already created its own team of forward-deployed engineers and plans to expand it to around 50 by 2025. Anthropic is also scaling up its applied AI team that includes these engineers, expecting it to grow five times larger by year-end.
Market trend
Job listings for such roles surge
The demand for forward-deployed engineers has skyrocketed, with job listings for such AI roles on Indeed jumping over 800% between January and September this year. This trend highlights the industry's push to make AI products more practical and useful for businesses. These engineers design customized solutions so that AI tools deliver value instead of just sounding impressive.
Industry influence
Palantir pioneered the concept
The concept of forward-deployed engineers was first introduced by data analytics company Palantir, which has been using this model for nearly two decades. Now, AI start-ups are following suit. Cohere's CEO, Aidan Gomez, said that placing engineers at the start of a client's project helps build trust and ensures the company gets exactly what it needs. Once systems are set up, these engineers step back and let clients take over.
Case study
Insights from industry collaborations improve products
OpenAI recently collaborated with farming equipment giant John Deere to create tools that help farmers use fewer chemicals. The project reportedly reduced spraying by as much as 70%. OpenAI's Arnaud Fournier said such collaborations help the company understand what customers in different industries really want. The insights gained from these projects are then used to improve future products.