OpenAI names Uber's Prabhjeet Singh as India MD
What's the story
OpenAI has appointed Prabhjeet Singh, former President of Uber India and South Asia, as its new Managing Director for India. The appointment is a major step in the artificial intelligence (AI) company's expansion plans in one of its fastest-growing markets. Singh will take over his new role in September and report to Kiran Mani, OpenAI's Managing Director for Asia Pacific.
Job description
Singh's role to include driving consumer growth and enterprise adoption
As OpenAI's most senior executive in India, Singh will be responsible for driving consumer growth, enterprise adoption, strategic partnerships, regulatory engagement, and operations. His role also includes building partnerships across the ecosystem and contributing to India's wider AI ambitions. He will work to increase adoption of OpenAI's products among consumers, enterprises, institutions, and public-sector organizations.
Career background
Singh previously worked at Uber
Before joining OpenAI, Singh was the President of Uber India and South Asia. He led the ride-hailing company's mobility business across India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. His tenure saw Uber expand its offerings across mobility segments and strengthen its presence in the region. Singh is an IIT Kharagpur and IIM Ahmedabad alumnus with over a decade of experience building tech-led businesses in India and managing large-scale operations.
Market expansion
OpenAI's investment in India amid rapid global product adoption
OpenAI's investment in India comes as the company witnesses rapid global adoption of its flagship products. According to Sensor Tower, the ChatGPT app crossed one billion monthly active users in May, becoming the fastest app to achieve this milestone. The move highlights India's strategic importance as a growth market for OpenAI, which has already seen a 27-fold increase in active users of its AI coding agent since January this year.