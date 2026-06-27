OpenAI names Uber's Prabhjeet Singh as India MD

Market expansion

OpenAI's investment in India amid rapid global product adoption

OpenAI's investment in India comes as the company witnesses rapid global adoption of its flagship products. According to Sensor Tower, the ChatGPT app crossed one billion monthly active users in May, becoming the fastest app to achieve this milestone. The move highlights India's strategic importance as a growth market for OpenAI, which has already seen a 27-fold increase in active users of its AI coding agent since January this year.