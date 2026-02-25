OpenAI appoints India's 1st solutions architect
OpenAI just picked Arjun Gupta—ex-Co-Founder and CTO of AuraML—as its very first Solutions Architect in India.
He'll be helping startups use GPT models, multimodal systems, and agent-based AI, as more companies move from experimenting with AI to actually building products at scale.
Gupta's role will be crucial in shaping AI solutions
This is a big nod to India's fast-growing AI scene, where there's tons of tech talent and startup energy.
Gupta will guide teams on turning prototypes into real-world products, building scalable systems, and making sure their tech actually supports business goals.
Gupta previously led AuraML, a robotics simulation startup
Before joining OpenAI, Gupta led AuraML—a robotics simulation startup that raised over $1 million and worked with big names like NVIDIA and Google Cloud.
He's got hands-on experience in cloud infrastructure, machine learning pipelines, and building end-to-end AI solutions for customers—making him a great fit for this new role.