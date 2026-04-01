OpenAI buys TBPN to influence AI conversations amid skepticism

OpenAI says TBPN will stay independent

TBPN started as the Technology Brothers Podcast in 2024, co-hosted by Jordi Hays and John Coogan.

It quickly became a go-to for tech enthusiasts thanks to its high-energy mix of friendly interviews with tech titans, industry gossip, and celebrations of funding rounds and other successes.

Fun fact: OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman is not just a fan but also has made multiple appearances.

Even with the new ownership, OpenAI says TBPN will keep its editorial independence, so the show should still feel like itself.