OpenAI buys TBPN to influence AI conversations amid skepticism
OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT, just bought TBPN, a streaming talk show loved by tech insiders for its lively interviews and industry chats.
The goal? To have a bigger say in how people talk about AI, especially as public skepticism grows.
This move is part of OpenAI's push to refocus on AI and communicate more clearly during a time when everyone's watching closely.
OpenAI says TBPN will stay independent
TBPN started as the Technology Brothers Podcast in 2024, co-hosted by Jordi Hays and John Coogan.
It quickly became a go-to for tech enthusiasts thanks to its high-energy mix of friendly interviews with tech titans, industry gossip, and celebrations of funding rounds and other successes.
Fun fact: OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman is not just a fan but also has made multiple appearances.
Even with the new ownership, OpenAI says TBPN will keep its editorial independence, so the show should still feel like itself.