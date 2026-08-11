OpenAI completes $7B secondary share sale at $852B valuation
What's the story
OpenAI has successfully completed a secondary share sale worth around $7 billion, granting past and present employees the opportunity to cash out equity based on an $852 billion valuation. The move comes as part of the company's preparations for a potential initial public offering (IPO). The tender offer was initiated after OpenAI's record-breaking $122 billion funding round in March.
Liquidity relief
In October, OpenAI conducted a $6.6B tender offer at $500B
The secondary share sale is aimed at easing some of the immediate liquidity pressure on OpenAI. It gives current and former employees a chance to monetize a part of their stakes before the company's highly anticipated IPO.
The move is in line with OpenAI's pre-IPO strategy, which has included similar secondary sales in the past.
In October, for instance, the company conducted a $6.6 billion tender offer at a $500 billion valuation and another one worth $1.5 billion in 2024.
Growth trajectory
OpenAI filed its prospectus in June
OpenAI shot to fame with the launch of its ChatGPT chatbot in 2022. Since then, it has grown into one of the fastest-growing private companies in the world.
The company filed its prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June but has yet to announce an official timeline for its IPO debut.