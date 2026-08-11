OpenAI completes $7B secondary share sale at $852B valuation

The secondary share sale is aimed at easing some of the immediate liquidity pressure on OpenAI. It gives current and former employees a chance to monetize a part of their stakes before the company's highly anticipated IPO.

The move is in line with OpenAI's pre-IPO strategy, which has included similar secondary sales in the past.

In October, for instance, the company conducted a $6.6 billion tender offer at a $500 billion valuation and another one worth $1.5 billion in 2024.